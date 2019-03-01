A 69-year-old man has died from a crash that happened in February in Montgomery County, officials said.

Tam Minh Pham of Gaithersburg died Thursday, according to Montgomery County Police.

He was crossing Midcounty Highway near Montgomery Village Avenue in the Montomery Villeage area just before 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 when he was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape. The Ford driver was not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials said they are trying to figure out if Pham was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the incident.

Pedestrian-related fatalities have spiked in the D.C. region and across the country.

A recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association cited initial data showing that last year more than 6,200 pedestrians in the United States were struck and killed, marking a 4 percent increase from 2017.

[Pedestrian deaths have risen sharply despite decline in overall traffic fatalities, group says]

Officials said a number of factors are causing the increases, including people traveling greater distances for commutes, as well as the use of smartphones and distracted driving.

