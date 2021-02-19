The man with the gun ignored several commands from officers to put down the weapon, and was shot, Contee said. He was taken to a hospital, according to the chief. His condition could not be learned immediately.
A gun was found at the scene, Contee said.
No names were given for either the man who was shot by police, or the man who police said was found dead at the scene. No cause of death was available. Police did not specify any connection between the two men.
Chillum Place is near the Metro Red Line route and New Hampshire Avenue, about a half-mile west of the border with Prince George’s County.