A man was found dead on the side of a road in Fairfax Station on Wednesday morning, and detectives are investigating the discovery as an apparent homicide, police said.

A passerby came upon the man in the 6500 block of Colchester Road around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday and alerted authorities, Fairfax County police said. Medics who responded pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the man sustained “upper body trauma,” but no weapon was found nearby. Police have not released the man’s name or detailed what may have led to his death.

No other details were immediately available.

Streets in the area may be closed as police continue their investigation.