A young man who was shot and seriously wounded early on New Year’s Day at a party near Annapolis has been unofficially identified as a former football star at his high school in Howard County and a member of the team at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Lawrence Aaron III attended a New Year’s Eve party in Severn Md., and was struck in the back by a stray bullet, according to a posting on the Go Fund Me website. The posting, attributed to his family, said he was struck “in the thoracic spine,” resulting in “paralysis from the waist down.”

On his Twitter page, Marshall’s head coach said he was sending “thoughts and prayers to Larry Aaron” and his family “during this difficult time.”

The Marshall football family “is here for you,” wrote coach John Doc Holliday.

According to the “Go Fund Me” page, Aaron, 19, was from Columbia, Md., and graduated from Oakland Mills High School in Howard County. It said he was a standout student athlete and was named to the All Howard County team.

Just after 1 a.m. according to the Anne Arundel County police, officers went to the 7800 block of Bastille Road in Severn, Md., where a shooting was reported.

Officers reached the scene of a large party, police said, to find a man with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to the Shock Trauma unit at the University of Maryland hospital in Baltimore where he was treated for non lifethreatening injuries, the police said.

On Tuesday, apparently after reports circulated about the identity of the shooting victim, police said they had received many requests to identify or to confirm the identity of the man shot.

But they said that their policy was not to identify victims of violent tcrime without permission of victims or families. Police said they tried to reach the family but had not yet learned whether the family approved release of the name.

The Twitter account of Marshall Football, @HerdFB, retweeted a Twitter message from the account of HerdNation.com, which describes itself as an independent source for Marshall sports news.

The message said it was time for the Marshall football community “to wrap their loving. arms around Larry Aaron (#93) and lift him up in our thoughts and prayers!”