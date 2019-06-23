A man was wounded Sunday after he apparently was shot by a D.C. police officer during a traffic stop in Southeast Washington, according to authorities.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was arrested, police said.

They said the incident began shortly before 4 a.m., when police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Alabama Avenue SE. During the encounter, police said, at least one shot was fired by an officer.

After the confrontation, the vehicle drove off, police said.

Shortly afterward, police said the suspect went to a hospital for treatment of his injuries and was arrested.

Police said Donald Willis, 48, of Southeast, was charged with assault on a police officer, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and fleeing from a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle.

In a statement, police described the incident as an “officer involved shooting,” but did not identify the officer or say what prompted the shooting. It was not clear what led to the assault charge.

The officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, according to department policy, and the internal affairs bureau is investigating.

Police said no pedestrians or officers were wounded in the incident.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news