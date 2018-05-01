A man wounded by police remains hospitalized in stable condition one day after he was shot during a law enforcement attempt to serve a warrant against him.

Prince George’s County police Tuesday identified the officer who fired his weapon during the incident as Cpl. James Dwyer, a 19-year veteran of the department.

Dwyer was among officers in the department’s Fugitive Task Force helping D.C. police on Monday serve a warrant on Corey Janifer, 26, who was wanted in an armed robbery and shooting in April, police said.

Officers were allowed into a Greenbelt apartment by Janifer’s family members, but Janifer would not surrender and locked himself in a bedroom, police said.

After an officer forced open the bedroom door, there was a confrontation between Janifer and Dwyer, police said.

Dwyer “perceived a threat” and responded by firing a single shot, Prince George’s Police Chief Henry P. Stawinski III said Monday. Stawinski called Janifer a “dangerous individual,” and he fled from officers during an arrest attempt last week.

After executing their search warrant, police said they did not find any weapons in the apartment.

Dwyer has been placed on routine administrative leave.