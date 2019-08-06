A man, critically injured in a shooting after a funeral, has died, authorities said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

Prince George’s County police said the man was shot around 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Suitland Road in Suitland. When officers arrived, they found him shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The fight broke out a few blocks from the church where the funeral took place, near the corner of Suitland Road and Walls Lane, police said.

The funeral was for a person killed in the District who has not been named.

