By Allison Klein closeAllison KleinAnchor of the Inspired Life blogEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 19, 2020 at 4:41 PM ESTA man was shot multiple times on H Street NE, a popular nightlife area, early Sunday, D.C. police said.The man was outside in the 1300 block of H Street NE at 4:30 a.m. when someone shot him multiple times, then fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to a police report.The unidentified victim was unconscious, but breathing, police said.Detectives have not made an arrest in the case.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy