A man was shot multiple times on H Street NE, a popular nightlife area, early Sunday, D.C. police said.

The man was outside in the 1300 block of H Street NE at 4:30 a.m. when someone shot him multiple times, then fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to a police report.

The unidentified victim was unconscious, but breathing, police said.

Detectives have not made an arrest in the case.