Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as his campaign manager Paul Manafort looks on during Trump's walk through at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

In the run-up to Paul Manafort’s trial in Washington, his attorneys will ask a federal judge Wednesday to keep jurors from being told of his role as President Trump’s campaign chairman, and about potentially incriminating statements from one of Manafort’s former attorneys.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District set a morning hearing to weigh arguments from the defense and prosecutors about what evidence should be excluded at the trial set to open Sept. 24 in a case brought by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired from 2006 to 2017 to hide $30 million of laundered money he earned for undisclosed lobbying for a pro-Russian politician and political party in Ukraine.

Motions to exclude testimony or other evidence that either side considers prejudicial and inadmissible are argued outside the presence of jurors, with a judge deciding what can be presented at trial.

Prosecutors have argued in court filings that jurors need to know Manafort’s campaign role to understand why he allegedly lied to the government to conceal his Ukrainian lobbying work in August 2016, nearly two years after the advocacy had ended. They said Manafort was seeking to keep that past work from erupting into a campaign issue after Trump accepted the GOP nomination and turned to the fall election run.

Manafort resigned from the campaign amid news accounts of his Ukrainian lobbying. Having lied to the press, prosecutors say, Manafort then continued to lie to government investigators, they allege, saying he “either had to admit these falsehoods publicly or continue telling a lie.”

Defense lawyers say they want to suppress mention of Manafort’s role in the campaign because jurors “will be unable to separate their opinions and beliefs about those matters from the charges to be tried before them in this case.”

Prosecutors separately asked Jackson to bar Manafort from challenging the motive or mandate of the special counsel’s office in front of jurors — including any argument that Manafort was targeted for “selective or vindictive” prosecution.

They also want the judge to prevent Manafort from suggesting that the absence of other government actions against him — specifically a civil IRS tax audit or steps regarding filings required to represent a foreign government — mean he did not commit a crime.

Prosecutors have agreed not to discuss that Manafort has been jailed while awaiting trial, a detention that occurred after prosecutors charged him with attempted witness tampering.

But they said that should Manafort take the witness stand in the District, they would attack his credibility by citing his conviction last month on eight of 18 tax- and bank-fraud charges in Alexandria federal court, according to filings from prosecutors Andrew Weissmann and Greg D. Andres.

Among the Manafort’s defense team’s motions, attorneys Kevin M. Downing, Thomas E. Zehnle and Richard W. Westling asked Jackson to ban mention of the Alexandria trial.

Another potential flash point Wednesday could be a request from the Manafort side to block evidence from his former Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) attorney, citing attorney-client privilege.

Manafort is accused of having “knowingly and willfully caused to be made a false statement’’ in a government filing required under the act.

Court filings suggest the charge stems in part from information provided by one of Manafort’s former lawyers. Special counsel prosecutors have said that the attorney is not considered a co-conspirator.

In the FARA filing, Manafort denied that work on the part of Ukraine’s Party of Regions constituted lobbying on behalf of a foreign government. Prosecutors have previously signaled an intent to call the attorney who worked on the FARA compliance filings that are now alleged to be false and who could provide powerful evidence about whether Manafort intended to violate the law.

Typically such information is protected by a bedrock principle of U.S. legal practice that says a lawyer must keep confidential what they are told by their clients. There are some exceptions to that confidentiality, including in instances where a suspect may have lied to his or her lawyer, causing that lawyer to unwittingly lie to the government.

Manafort’s former lawyer, who is not named in court filings, last year sought unsuccessfully to quash a subpoena to testify to a grand jury. U.S. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell in a 37-page opinion said that in Manafort’s case the exception applied and said the attorney could be called before Mueller’s grand jury.

The lawyer eventually answered seven questions cleared by the judge and posed by investigators outside the presence of the grand jury.

Manafort’s defense team asked the judge to bar evidence from the attorney, suggesting that the issue should be revisited by the trial judge, Jackson. Prosecutors said Manafort’s attorneys have long had the option to specifically request the review by the judge, but failed to show why Jackson should not abide by Howell’s opinion.