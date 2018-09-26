The management company that operates the senior apartment complex in Southeast Washington that burned last week has launched an internal investigation following reports of several safety deficiencies, according to a company representative.

Residents who escaped the fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex near the Navy Yard said fire alarms, smoke detectors and sprinklers did not fully function. And a private contractor found a 74-year-old man trapped in his apartment four days after the city said the company, Edgewood Management, assured them that all residents had been accounted for and were safe.

“The safety and security of our residents in the communities we serve is our top priority,” a representative for the Gaithersburg company, Michael Ford, said in an email. He added that the company is working with D.C. officials “to understand exactly what happened and why.”

A D.C. fire department spokesman said investigators have not been able to determine what caused the fire, nor have they been able to determine why the alarm system apparently failed. The spokesman said investigators have confirmed that the fire alarm system did not sound.

The fire started the afternoon of Sept. 19 in the attic and upper floors of the apartment building in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE and burned for two days. Investigators have since been hampered by the building’s poor structural integrity. Doug Buchanan, the chief fire department spokesman, said “we may never know” a cause “because it’s so bad” inside.

The blaze prompted dramatic rescues by firefighters, bystanders, police officers and Marines from a nearby barracks who helped get elderly residents to safety. But private contractors working to shore up the building so fire inspectors could get inside made a shocking discovery on Monday — the man trapped inside his second-floor apartment since Wednesday. The man said he had no idea there had been a fire; his door was stuck.

Fire officials conducted a quick search when they arrived at the burning complex. But based on the management company’s report that all residents were out, they called off a more thorough walk-through because the building was deemed unsafe and in danger of collapse. The fire chief said they thought no one was missing.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), whose district includes the senior center, said there were “very significant failures by building managers that I think put lives at risk.”

Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) praised the administration but spread the blame.

“We can be angry; we can be sad,” she said. “It is a bad situation, but believe it or not, we are all in this together. It’s not a failure of one particular party. It’s a failure of all of us.”

City leaders said an investigation is underway to determine why the fire alarms failed and how the management company accounted for residents.

Julie Chase, a spokeswoman for the building’s owners, said they are cooperating with the investigation. She said a team is in place to help residents find alternative housing. She said the owners plan to rebuild the complex and again use it for senior housing. But no timetable is in place.

“We know the recovery is many, many months, probably more than a year,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said this week. She added, “So we have to be very focused on following the seniors — some well into their 80s, very senior people — who this is a type of tragedy that’s even more difficult for them to recover from.”

The mayor also said that when investigations are completed, “we’ll have recommended changes for our housing providers and recommended changes for us as government agencies.”