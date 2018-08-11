A Manassas man is being charged with murder after police found a deceased woman at his home who appeared to have been assaulted with a blunt object.

The man, Andrew Wolfe, 56, was arrested by Prince William County police and is being held without bond.

Officers were called to a home in the 8900 block of Rugby Road in Manassas, Va., around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to a police statement.

The elderly homeowner, who is related to Wolfe, reported that he awoke to the sound of a commotion from another room.

“Upon checking on the noise, he observed the accused [Andrew Wolfe] physically assaulting a woman with a blunt object,” Prince William County police said. “The homeowner attempted to intervene and was pushed aside by the accused, sustaining a minor injury.”

The 84-year-old homeowner then fled to a neighbor’s house and asked her to call 911.

When police arrived at the house, they found an unconscious woman near the front door. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was identified as “an acquaintance of the accused.” Police did not release her name because they were waiting to contact her next of kin.

Police say they found Wolfe in another room in the home, where he was arrested “without further incident.” Because of a laceration on his arm, Wolfe was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, along with the owner of the house.

“The investigation further showed that the accused and the woman were involved in an altercation that escalated,” police said.

Officials have scheduled a court hearing for Sept. 25.