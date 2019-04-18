A Manassas man has been charged with possession of child porn and solicitation after authorities discovered hundreds of screenshots of inappropriate images of juveniles and conversations he had with young people on social media, Virginia State Police said.

Schuyler Stuart Corado Corado, 33, is being held without bond on multiple felony counts in connection with the case, police said. He was arrested on April 12.

Authorities began investigating Corado Corado in February after receiving a tip about him, police said. An investigation revealed that Corado Corado targeted male and female victims who appeared to be between the ages of 10 and 13 and were active on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Tik Tok, police said.

Corado Corado worked to establish relationships with the victims and then persuaded the victims to send him nude photos, police said. Detectives are currently seeking the identity of victims in multiple states and Canada.

Corado Corado used screen names such as “kristianna1758,” “Tony10256,” “Wintergreen109,” “Addiction.slime,” “tony2590” and “anniefanclub075,” police said. He also goes by the name Tony Corado on social media.

Anyone with information concerning Corado Corado or his victims is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Bullock at 571-581-4420 or email him at michael.bullock@vsp.virginia.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news