A northern Virginia man was killed near Richmond Monday after his car crashed and he went onto an Interstate to retrieve his dog, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A Northern Virginia man was killed Monday near Richmond after his car crashed and he went onto a roadway to retrieve his dog, the state police said.

The man was identified as Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, of Carlton Drive in Manassas.

According to the state police, Gonazlez was driving east on Interstate 64 in northwestern Henrico County about 2:15 a.m. when he veered to the right, striking a guardrail and an arrow board sign. He then veered to the left, and his car came to rest in the median.

The arrow board sign was knocked into the middle travel lane.

Gonzales got out of his vehicle to try to get his dog, police said. A motorist stopped to provide aid to Gonazlez, the police said. A third car hit the arrow board sign, and the sign struck Gonzalez, police said.

They said Gonzalez died of his injuries.

Police said the sign also struck the car that had stopped to help Gonzalez, and that driver was seriously injured. The driver of the car that struck the sign was also seriously injured, along with a passenger, the state police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news