A man’s body was found Saturday in the Tidal Basin, D.C. police said.

Police said they received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that someone appeared to be floating in the water. By 3 p.m., as crowds flocked to the Tidal Basin to see the not-yet-peaking cherry blossoms, police had recovered the body.

Neither a cause of death nor the man’s identity has been released. It wasn’t clear how long the man had been in the water, police said.