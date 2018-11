A body was found Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, and police described the death as suspicious.

The man’s body was found by the side of a road about 8:45 a.m. in the Gaithersburg area, the police said.

They said the discovery was made near Cherry Laurel Lane and Coriander Drive. In a statement, police said the death was being investigated as suspicious. They said the circumstances of the death were not known.

An investigation was continuing, police said.