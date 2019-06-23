A man’s body was found early Sunday in Reston, police said, and the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

Police have not ruled out homicide.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at about 1:45 a.m., and found the victim in a wooded area near the Hunter Woods Plaza shopping center. His identity has not been confirmed.

Police advised residents to avoid the area until further notice. Nearly an acre of land has been cordoned off for detectives, who will be working to investigate the case throughout most of Sunday.