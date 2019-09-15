A body was found Sunday in the Germantown area of Montgomery County, and detectives were investigating.

The discovery was made in the 12500 block of Milestone Center Drive, near a residential development east of Interstate 270.

Police said the body appeared to be that of a man. No information about a cause of death was immediately available.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news