This group of rescuers and poll workers helped save a man’s life after he had a heart attack at a polling place in Northwest Washington. At center is Jenee Wood, who works for the Office of Unified Communications and talked a bystander through CPR. (Office of Unified Communications)

The 75-year-old man was trying to cast his vote at a polling spot in Northwest Washington on Tuesday when he collapsed from a heart attack.

But thanks to the efforts of a group of poll workers and a 911 operator who talked a bystander through CPR, his life was saved, officials said.

The man had gone into cardiac arrest at Barnard Elementary School, along Decatur Street NW near the Petworth neighborhood, as he was trying to cast his vote.

Jenee Wood, a 911 call-taker for the District’s Office of Unified Communications, answered the initial call and talked a bystander through how to do CPR.

D.C. fire officials said that she and the bystander doing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator saved the man’s life.

The man was breathing by the time rescuers arrived. Authorities said the man was taken to a hospital, where he is recovering.

In a Twitter message, D.C. fire officials wrote, “He didn’t get to vote, but he got to live.”

The man’s name was not released.