The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Marcus Jones to become the county’s next police chief, capping a tumultuous, 10-month search for the high-profile position in Maryland’s most populous region.

A 34-year veteran of the department, Jones, 55, has served as the county’s acting chief for about five months, in an opening created by the retirement of his predecessor, J. Thomas Manger, after 15 years as chief.

“I am humbled by the opportunity of this nomination,” Jones said earlier Tuesday while answering questions from council members. The county force has 1,300 sworn officers.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) promised a diligent, nationwide search for a new chief.

Elrich came to believe he needed a chief from outside Montgomery’s department to drive restructuring. But Elrich’s first three picks bowed out of the process, prompting him to eventually offer the job to Jones.

Jones was one of about two dozen original applicants for the job.

