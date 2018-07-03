Probably since the invention of telephones or text messaging, people have hit the wrong number, often causing no harm except for the creation of a little confusion. But the Fairfax County police told Monday of a a text message that apparently went seriously astray, and plunged its alleged sender into trouble with the law.

As the police reported it , Someone sent a text message to an officer. The text, according to the police, offered to sell marijuana.

“Obviously,” the police said in a Facebook posting, the message sender “had the wrong number.”

“Our narcotics detectives continued the conversation,” the police said.

They said a meeting was scheduled.

According to the police, they arrested someone who was found to possess more than a pound of marijuana. The man was charged with possession with intent to distribute, the police said.

Execution of a search warrant at a house turned up another pound of marijuana, the police said. They said they also found money and a firearm.