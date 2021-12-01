As for Marable, he had no adult convictions for violent crimes when he was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, two months after the shooting, and charged with first-degree murder. He told homicide detectives that he had “whipped the gun out” and fired across four lanes of rush-hour traffic because he thought an enemy of his, sitting in a car at the BP station, was about to shoot at him, according to a police affidavit filed in court.