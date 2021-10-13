The incident began about 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 when members of the Marshals Service said they spotted Carroll in the driver’s seat of a silver Infiniti at Minnesota Avenue and White Place SE, in the Randle Highlands neighborhood.
Authorities said Carroll was wanted for violating the terms of his parole from a robbery conviction.
An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says deputy marshals surrounded the Infiniti with their guns drawn and that Carroll backed up the vehicle, then drove forward, striking a marshal who landed on the front hood.
Authorities said the deputy marshal, whom officials have not publicly identified,, fired, striking Carroll in the groin and the right shoulder. The affidavit says there were four holes in the Infiniti’s windshield “consistent with gunfire damage.”
Police said Carroll sped away and led federal marshals on a one-mile pursuit that ended in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road SE, in Anacostia, when he collided with several vehicles. Carroll was then taken to a hospital; he made his initial court appearance on Saturday .
The shooting by the deputy marshal remains under investigation by D.C. police.