D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) understands that now. She looked back Thursday afternoon, and her dark blue 2015 Subaru Outback had vanished.

“Foolishly,” she said, “I left it running.”

This was outside a bakery near Connecticut Avenue and Albemarle Street NW. On Wednesday, she had mistakenly left something at the bakery, she said. She returned on Thursday, put the hazard lights on and dashed in to retrieve the item.

“I was a little confused when I came out,” she said. “Because it was just a couple of seconds. And I said to myself: ‘Wait, did I leave my car here? How did I get here? Did I drive my car here?’ It was right there, and then it wasn’t.”

A woman was sitting outside, eating in the cold.

“She described this other car that pulled up behind mine,” Cheh said. “The guy in the passenger seat got out, jumped in my car, and they both took off.”

On the phone Thursday, she wanted people to know she was all right. “There’s a lot of stuff going around on Twitter that’s plain old wrong,” she said. “I was not carjacked. I was not pulled out of my car. My car was stolen.”