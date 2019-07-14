A member of Maryland’s Air National Guard shot and killed a man Friday morning in Baltimore County in an exchange of gunfire outside a bar, the county police said.

Police said the airman was a “ security forces” member of the air guard, who held a gun permit. His name was not immediately released.

County police said the shots were fired about 1:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Liberty Road as the bar was closing.

As patrons were leaving, a disturbance in the parking lot drew the attention of the airman, the police said.

After seeing a man with a gun, they said, he drew his own gun, and commanded the man to drop his weapon.

An exchange of shots followed, the police said.

They said the armed man was hit and died at a hospital.

A second man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said.

The airman was not hit, according to police.

The man who was killed was identified by police as Jerome Dewitt Garrison, 36. Police said his last known address was in Irvington, which is a neighborhood in Baltimore city.

County police homicide detectives are investigating, the police said.

They said a gun was found at the shooting scene.

It was not clear whether the airman was in uniform.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news