By early 2012, with no family around and in need of cash, Wersick began eying a branch of M&T Bank in a shopping center in the heart of Potomac — the intersection of River and Falls roads, according to court records. He was soon walking inside dressed in a white jacket with hood, brimmed cap under the hood, and a white, plastic mime-style mask under the cap. He carried a small umbrella and a small gun, demanded money, and left with $3,444, according to a police affidavit filed in court.