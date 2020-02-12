“Preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to apprehend an individual wanted on an out-of-state arrest warrant for homicide when the subject produced a handgun,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. “In response, officers fired upon the subject. The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene.”
No law enforcement officers were injured.
The Virginia Beach Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting, authorities said.
Montgomery officials said its detectives who were at the scene will be placed on administrative leave, which is protocol after officer-involved shootings.
No further information from the agencies involved in the case was immediately available.