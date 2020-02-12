Authorities fatally shot a fugitive in Virginia Beach, Va., Wednesday morning after closing in on him in connection with a long-unsolved homicide from Montgomery County, Md., officials said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was shot about 6:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Maitland Drive. The attempted arrest was being led by a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, federal officials said. Detectives from Montgomery County also were on the scene, according to Montgomery officials.