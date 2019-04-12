A married couple has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the wife’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

Edgar Garcia Constancia, 24, and Norma Reyes Carbajal, 27 — both of Rockville — have been arrested in the fatal shooting of Merlin Ramirez-Lara, 20, of Silver Spring, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responding to a welfare check at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of 20th Avenue found Merlin Ramirez-Lara suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Ramirez-Lara and Reyes Carbajal were previously in a relationship. They both met at the shooting location in Adelphi where Garcia Constancia was waiting before he shot the victim, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news