A husband and wife died after the boat they were in went over a dam in Western Maryland, officials said.

The incident occurred along Antietam Creek and the Potomac River in the Sharpsburg area.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday saying a boat had flipped over in the area. Officials found the wife’s body later Sunday and her husband’s body Monday morning. The couple was identified as Susan Lynne King, 62, and David Robert King, 63. They were from Keedysville, Md.

Police said the couple had been seen launching their boat into the water on Saturday afternoon. Catherine Medellin, a spokeswoman with the natural resources police, said the couple had not been reported missing. A preliminary investigation, she said, shows that their boat went over the dam.