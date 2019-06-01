SOSUA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – A view of Sosua’s main beach in the Dominican Republic (Emily Codik / The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

A Maryland couple engaged to be married was found dead inside their Dominican Republic hotel room earlier this week, with several bottles of heart medication nearby, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman confirmed.

Cynthia Ann Day, 49, and Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, both of Prince George’s County, had been vacationing in the Playa Nueva Romana section of the Dominican Republic with plans to leave the Bahia Principe hotel on Thursday, according to local news reports.

Their bodies were found by a hotel worker later that day, with no signs of violence, news reports said. The reports did not say whether the medicine bottles were empty.

The State Department is monitoring the investigation and has been in regular contact with Dominican authorities, Allison Wagner, a department spokeswoman, said in an email Friday.

“We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” Wagner said.

A Diaro Libre news website report on Friday said that Holmes called for a hotel doctor Thursday morning, complaining that he felt ill. When the the doctor appeared, he refused treatment, the news agency said, citing the Dominican Republic’s National Police.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the Dominican Republic’s National Police said that autopsy results for Day and Holmes were pending and that the case is still under investigation.

Aaron C. Davis contributed to this report.

