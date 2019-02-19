A man riding in a van that spun off the road in Bowie died of his injuries on Friday, making him the sixth fatality in a violent crash that killed five children.

Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill died about two weeks after the Feb. 2 crash threw five children from the Chrysler Pacifica that had run into the woods and spun out in a snow-covered field, according to Maryland State Police.

Simon was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle that was traveling on Route 301 near Pointer Ridge Drive about 5 a.m. when the minivan went off the road and into the woods, police said. Simon and the minivan driver were both hospitalized and in critical condition immediately following the crash. Simon died Feb. 15, police said.

Simon’s mother declined to speak about her son when she was reached by phone Tuesday.

[Five children killed when vehicle veers off road, hits trees on Route 301 in Bowie]

A fundraising site his family created called Simon “a wonderful young man” and said he had “always been there for his family and friends.”

Five children, who were siblings or cousins, were killed at the scene: London Dixon, 8; Paris Dixon, 5; Zion Beard, 14; Rickelle Ricks, 6 and Damari Herald, 15.

The children did not appear to be properly restrained at the time of the crash, police said. Funerals for the five children took place over the weekend, according to news reports and fundraising sites set up for the families.

“As hundreds mourn the death of 5 children today due to a horrible car accident . . . my family stood over our cousin, brother, son, grandson, nephew and best friend (Cornell Donte Simon) as he took his last breath due to this same car accident!” one of Simon’s family members wrote on Facebook. “You fought baby boy . . . now you can rest easy in heavenly peace!”

Dominique R. Taylor, 32, of Bowie, was the driver of the vehicle and now the sole survivor of the crash. Her condition is unclear. Taylor is the mother of London and Paris. Police did not say what relation Simon had to those in the vehicle.

Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They said the group was headed home, but it was not clear where they were coming from.

“No charges have been filed and investigators continue to examine all possibilities,” police said in a statement announcing Simon’s death.

