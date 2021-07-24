Sgt. Jessica Hite, an assistant trainer, created the training plan for the dogs. Hite said she starts training the animals with 10 drops of ethanol, having the dogs do a search pattern sniff the alcohol and then telling them to sit. The dogs are rewarded with a ball and play time with their handler after they successfully find the alcohol. After repeating the process multiple times, Hite said it will “click to them” and they begin sniffing to find the alcohol on their own.