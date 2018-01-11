A Prince George’s County student stabbed two other students during a Thursday morning fight in a high school hallway, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at Central High School, which is on Cabin Branch Road in Capitol Heights. Police said the wounded students suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said at a media briefing mid-morning that the “situation [at the school] has stabilized.”

“No one is in danger,” he said. Students had returned to their classrooms and there were “not fights ongoing in the school” after the initial incident.

He said the incident started in a hallway with an “interpersonal dispute” involving two students. Then a third student got involved.

One of the students pulled out a 2- to 3-inch knife, he said, and stabbed the other two students. The suspect then ran to the office and turned himself in to officials. He was not injured, officials said.

The injured students were treated at an area hospital and released to their parents, police officials said.

Stawinski said detectives were talking to the suspect. No charges have been filed at this time.

Stawinski said it was “a serious matter that this wounding occurred in the school.” He said police did not know exactly what the dispute was about.

“The school is stable,” he said. “It is resolved and the school is calm.”

“We’re working now to piece together what happened so we can bring a resolution.”

Prince George’s County schools chief Kevin Maxwell said the school was placed on lockdown and students were told over the announcement system to stay in their classrooms. He said little was known about the circumstances surrounding the incident and what precipitated it.

Prince George’s fire spokesman Mark Brady had initially said the department treated three people on the scene. But police later gave an update saying two students were injured.

Several parents had surrounded the school, trying to get information on their children. Police cruisers had blocked off much of the school’s grounds.

One parent — Angela Dancy — said she rushed to the school where her son and nephew are students.

“I could hear the sirens from my bedroom,” she said, as she stood outside the school.

“My heart dropped,” she said, of hearing the news about the incident. “My kid is here and my nephew is here.”