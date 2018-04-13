Fernando Asturizaga was named Thursday as a person of interest in the disappearance of Alison Thresher. (Montgomery County Police )

A Maryland inmate named Thursday as a “person of interest” in an 18-year-old homicide investigation was found dead about 11 hours after police described his standing in the case of Alison Thresher, according to prison officials.

Fernando Asturizaga, 51, was found at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Md., about 10:45 p.m., said Gerry Shields, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. Montgomery County police said he was found in a jail cell.

Asturizaga was serving more than 100 years for sexually abusing Thresher’s young daughter over several years beginning in 1999.

He had been convicted after a 2012 trial.

On Thursday, Montgomery County police officials announced Asturizaga was a “person of interest” in the unsolved case of the girl’s mother, Alison Thresher, 45, who has been missing since 2000 and whose case has been investigated as a homicide.

Alison Goodwin-Thresher, who has been missing since 2000. (Montgomery County Police)

[Uncertainty entwined with daily routine]

It was not immediately clear whether Asturizaga had seen accounts of the police news conference on television, or knew police intended to name him publicly.

Shields declined to describe details of how Asturizaga may have died.

“As with all inmate deaths, the department’s Internal Investigative Division is investigating along with Maryland State Police,” Shields said Friday. “The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination on the cause of death.”

In the 1990s, Asturizaga taught Spanish and helped run a summer camp at Friends Community School in College Park. It was through school that he met Hannah Thresher, who was in the fourth grade, according to testimony at his sex abuse trial.

Asturizaga began babysitting Hannah, then 10, and her brother Sam, at the homes of their parents, who were divorcing. On Thursday, Hannah Thresher recounted that time as she appealed for the public’s help on any new information that might help police solve the case of her missing mother.

Beginning in about 1999, Alison Thresher, raised concerns about the interest Asturizaga showed in her daughter.

“My mother had grown suspicious of him and knew that our relationship was inappropriate, which she made known to both him and others,” Hannah Thresher recalled Thursday. “I strongly denied it when questioned as this man had carefully groomed me to do.”

Alison Thresher disappeared May 24, 2000. She was last known to be alive at her Bethesda apartment. Asturizaga continued to prey on Hannah Thresher after her mother disappeared, court records show.

The day on which Alison Thresher disappeared was supposed to mark a new start. She was set to start as a copy editor for The Washington Post. She never arrived at work. Her former husband, Jim Thresher, worked as a photographer at The Post.

On Thursday, police officials said Asturizaga had not been cooperating with their investigation.

Hannah Thresher in her appeal for the public’s help said she and her brother have not been able to mourn over their mother’s body and never had a funeral for her.

“For us, it would mean everything, a chance to move on,” she said.