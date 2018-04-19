Fernando Asturizaga, a Maryland inmate found dead in his prison cell hours after he was named a “person of interest” in an 18-year-old homicide case, hanged himself, prison officials said Thursday.

Asturizaga, 51, was serving more than 100 years for sexually abusing and raping a young girl in Montgomery County from 1999 to 2002. During that time, the girl’s mother, Alison Thresher, disappeared. Montgomery detectives never found Thresher, and they have long viewed Asturizaga with suspicion. Despite the lack of a body, police have treated the investigation as a homicide case.

Last week, on the afternoon of April 12, police called a news conference to say they had classified Asturizaga as “person of interest” in Alison Thresher’s case. Her daughter, Hannah, gave an emotional plea to the public for any information that could help solve the case.

Later that day, at 8:45 p.m., Asturizaga was found “unresponsive in his cell” at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, according to Gerry Shields, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. Asturizaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shields initially said Asturizaga’s death appeared to be a suicide, but a final determination would be made by the state medical examiner’s office. That office, Shields said Thursday, ruled the death “suicide by hanging.”

“Department investigators are still reviewing the circumstances of Asturizaga’s death but have ruled out foul play,” Shields said in a statement. “Preliminary findings also indicate that department employees were not negligent in performing their duties.”