A 23-year-old Glenarden man was found dead of gunshot wounds early Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Keith Rawlings was found in a car in the 4200 block of 7th Street SE after police responded to nearby reports of gunshots about 2:49 a.m. He was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from D.C. police are investigating.