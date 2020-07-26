By Patricia SullivanclosePatricia SullivanReporter covering government, politics and other regional issues in Arlington County and AlexandriaEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJuly 26, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDTA 23-year-old Glenarden man was found dead of gunshot wounds early Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.Keith Rawlings was found in a car in the 4200 block of 7th Street SE after police responded to nearby reports of gunshots about 2:49 a.m. He was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHomicide detectives from D.C. police are investigating. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.