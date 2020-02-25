In searching his home, police said investigators found about 1,000 “child exploitative images and videos.” Officials said the material was from September 2016 through December 2019.
Police said they are concerned that Diaz may have sexually assaulted other victims.
Officials said the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division got 27 tips in late January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Diaz and began investigating. He was arrested on Feb. 20.
Diaz is charged with one count of second-degree rape, 78 counts of possession of child pornography and additional charges. He’s being held without bond, according to police.
Anyone who has information on Diaz or may have been a victim is asked to call detectives at 301-772-4930.