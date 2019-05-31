A man accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend and trying to make it appear as if she shot herself has been indicted on new charges in the case, reducing the first-degree murder count he had originally faced to manslaughter.

The indictment from a Prince George’s County grand jury also charges Jamal Speaks, 19, with obstruction of justice in the fatal shooting of Saniyah Floyd, 18.

Prince George’s County police said Speaks had been playing with a gun that he illegally purchased when he fired it and struck Floyd the night of April 7 at a home in Fort Washington.

Witnesses initially told detectives Floyd accidentally shot herself but Speaks later admitted his involvement in the shooting after a medical examiner determined her injuries were not self-inflicted, police said.

Speaks “placed the gun in the victim’s hand to make it appear as if she had shot herself,” police said in a statement.

Speaks’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. After a bail review hearing for Speaks this month, his mother said her son never intended to hurt anyone and that he loved Floyd. She said the pair had been dating since they were 11 and 12.



Jamal Speaks, 19, was indicted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Saniyah Floyd. (Prince George's County police)

“This is a tragic situation in which Saniya Floyd, a young girl who recently graduated from high school, lost her life and our office will seek justice on behalf of Ms. Floyd and her family,” State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement announcing the indictment Thursday.

A commissioner had initially charged Speaks with murder, but police have said there is no evidence that Speaks intended to kill Floyd.

Speaks made headlines last year after The Washington Post and other media outlets wrote about his fight to play football for Ballou High School, which had denied him a slot on the team. High school sports officials questioned whether he met residency requirements to play because he was homeless and didn’t have a permanent address. He was later allowed to play.

Speaks has also been charged with two weapons counts, including possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

A trial date has not been set for Speaks, who faces up to 38 years in prison.

Read more:

D.C.’s PopSmoothe planned to make it big in hip-hop. Then a careless moment took his life

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news