Soon after, court records show he left a threatening message on the congressman’s office voice mail in which he said, “If you even mess with my vote, I’m going to come and slit your throat and I’ll kill your family.”
Court records identify the targeted congressman as being from Maryland, but do not name the specific member. A spokesperson for the Maryland U.S. Attorney cited the office’s general policy of not identifying crime victims.
Mathur was arrested in December. During an interview with U.S. Capitol Police agents, Mathur confirmed the phone number used to leave the threatening voice mail was his and said he called the Maryland lawmaker out of anger. But he falsely denied writing the threatening message that used similar language, according to the plea agreement.
Mathur’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Mathur will be sentenced on Sept. 9, and faces a maximum prison term of five years.