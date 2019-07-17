D.C. police arrested a Maryland man Wednesday who was wanted in connection with a double shooting outside of a Northwest night spot. A 30-year-old Burtonsville man was killed in the violence.

The Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brandon Randall, 31, of Churchtown on a charge of First Degree Murder while Armed, police officials said in a statement. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of David Elijah Brandon who died Feb. 24.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police were called to the Safari DC Lounge, in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue, for the report of a large fight, according to a police report. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting in the area. A short time later, police were notified that two shooting victims arrived a hospital, the report said.

Brandon was pronounced dead at 2:11 a.m., according to the police report. The second victim, who police did not identify, sustained a gunshot wound to the body, police said.

Officials did not release details about what led to the arrest.

In late February, police released surveillance video of four “persons of interest” and a vehicle investigators connected to the incident. The footage shows a scuffle between several individuals and later shows one man pointing what appears to be a handgun.

