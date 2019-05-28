Police have made an arrest in the killing of a man found dead in a home in Beltsville, Md., police said.

Akram Hussein, 25, of Temple Hills, has been charged with murder in the slaying of Cesar Zayas, 30, of Beltsville, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers found Zayas suffering from a gunshot wound in a home after a shooting was reported at around 6:10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Roby Avenue. Zayas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hussein had become “fixated” on Zayas’s relationship with a person they both knew, police said. Hussein had been seen outside Zayas’s home several times in the past and had threatened to kill Zayas last summer, police said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Hussein.

