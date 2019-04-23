A Maryland man is arrested and charged after fatally stabbing another man on April 13 in Southeast Washington, police said. (iStock)

A 58-year-old Maryland man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in Southeast Washington.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. on April 13 in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue SE. D.C. police said David Allen Hackney, of Capitol Heights, stabbed Chester Belfield, 46, of Temple Hills.

Belfield was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hackney was arrested Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The D.C. metro area has had more than 85 homicides so far this year, according to Washington Post tracking.

Of those, more than 40 have been in the District.

