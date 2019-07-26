A Riverdale, Md., man has been arrested in the killing of a woman in his apartment, police said. Authorities said the man and the woman knew each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

Luel Adal, 27, of Riverdale, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Berhan Gebrekirstos, 24, according to Prince George’s County police.

Gebrekirstos was pronounced dead at the scene after police arrived at the 6300 block of 64th Avenue around noon on July 25 for a report of an injured person, police said. Officers found Gebrekirstos suffering from trauma and Adal in the apartment.

Her death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy determined that she died of “multiple traumatic injuries,” police said.

Police are investigating the motive. Adal is in county jail and being held without bond.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Adal.

