A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Lamont Adair Jr., an aspiring professional basketball player who was fatally shot Aug 8 in his Prince George’s County neighborhood.

Franklin Scott, 27, of Capitol Heights, has been arrested, county police said Friday. “Scott was upset with Adair over a personal issue,” which led to the shooting, police said.

Adair lived in Seat Pleasant, Md., with his parents, sister and 11-month-old son, according to his mother, Darlene Rainey. She said Adair, who had been preparing to leave the United States next month to play for a basketball team in China, was headed to a recreation center near their home when he was gunned down.

“Scott targeted Adair on the day of the fatal shooting,” police said in the statement. They said Scott is being held in the Prince George’s jail without bail, awaiting prosecution.