Muhammad Taha, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in a fatal hit-and-run in Virginia, police said. (Courtesy of Manassas City Police)

A man charged in Virginia with intentionally striking and fatally injuring a pedestrian with a car has been charged in Montgomery County in connection with two incidents at mosques , according to authorities.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that they charged Muhammad Taha,29, of Clarksburg, with attempted murder in a March 22 incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in a parking lot at the Islamic Center of Maryland, a mosque, on Woodfield Road in Gaithersburg.

According to police, they also charged Taha with destruction of property in a March 24 incident in which a motorist got out of a vehicle at the Islamic Society of Germantown mosque on Blunt Road and vandalized another vehicle with a brick. The motorist drove away after striking another parked vehicle, the police said.

Later on March 24, a woman was struck by a vehicle intentionally and killed in a street in the 9600 block of Cloverhill Road in the city of Manassas, the Manassas police said

They said Taha was arrested and charged with second degree murder in that incident. Taha and Begum knew each other, the Manassas police said.

Authorities said Taha is being held without bond in Prince William County.

A Montgomery County police spokesman said police are trying to determine motives in the incidents there. They are also trying to determine if any connection exists between the Montgomery incidents and the incident in Manassas, the spokesman said.

