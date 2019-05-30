Henri Josue Guevara-Chicas, 22, of Silver Spring, Md., faces multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, stemming from an investigation that began in October 2018. (Montgomery County police)

A 22-year-old Aspen Hill man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography, Montgomery County police said.

In a statement, police officials said they began investigating in mid-October 2018, after detectives determined that multiple images of child pornography were being stored and distributed from a computer located in a home in the Aspen Hill section of Silver Spring. Police did not release information about how they were alerted to the images or the distribution from the home.

The arrest warrant said a detective from the Child Exploitation Unit conducted an undercover investigation over a file-sharing network and discovered a computer IP address connected to the residence of Henri Josue Guevara-Chicas.

On May 1, police served a search warrant at his home. During that search, authorities said Guevara-Chicas told investigators that he had child pornography on his computer.

Police arrested Guevara-Chicas on Thursday morning at his job in Gaithersburg. Authorities said bond information was not available Thursday evening.

Read more:

D.C. seeks feedback on proposed early release of drug kingpin Rayful Edmond III

Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Southeast Washington

D.C. firefighter trainee charged in Maryland rape case. Woman allegedly tried to run from parked car.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news