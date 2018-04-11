{comment_count=0, correction_html=, keywords=[, maryland man, murder, upper marlboro, district, fatal stabbing], web_headline=Maryland man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in D.C., deck=, site_service={parent=/local, in_the_news={in_the_news_usefeature=sitewide, in_the_news_usebasepage=/in-the-news-forsections/, in_the_news_usesectionbar=true}, social={archives=null, twitter=https://twitter.com/postcrime, rss=http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/local/crime, facebook=https://www.facebook.com/postlocal}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=null, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=null, custom_links=[D.C.^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/dc/, Maryland^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/maryland/, Virginia^http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia/], site_background_image=null}, site={pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps=/local/public-safety/, site_url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/, site_keywords=dc crime,va crime,virginia crime,md crime,washington dc crime,crime in dc,crime in ca,crime in virginia,crime in maryland,crime in md,dc crime rate,crime in washington dc,washington dc crime rate,dc crime rates,alexandria va crime,crimes in va,crime rate in ca,crimes in maryland,washington dc crime rates,crimes in dc,fairfax va crime,crimes in md,dc neighborhood crime,montgomery county md crime,silver spring md crime,dc area crime,manassas va crime,alexandria virginia crime,dc crime news,dc metro crime,rockville md crime,virginia crime news,maryland crime news, site_about=null, site_description=The Washington Post is your source for crime news and crime reports in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia., site_theme=null, site_title=Public Safety, site_tagline=null}, navigation={nav_title=Public Safety, display_in_top_strip=false, nav_display=true}, _admin={tracking_node=/local/crime, alias_ids=[/local/public-safety, /local/crime], commercial_node=/local/crime, default_content=/WashingtonPost/Production/Digital/Queries/site-service/local/query_crime-stream}, inactive=false, name=Public Safety, story_list={display_social_share_buttons=null, social_share_buttons=null, story_list_content={}}, _id=/local/public-safety, ancestors=[/local], order=2004}, source=The Washington Post, taxonomy={keywords=[, maryland man, murder, upper marlboro, district, fatal stabbing], categories=null, custom_taxonomy=null, tags=[]}, type=article, uuid=d24cfc7e-3dc5-11e8-840e-580ea2a1e909, primary_slot=null, tracking={ugc={default_sort=, comments_source=washpost.com, moderation_required=false, allow_comments=true, storytools_id=, is_ugc_gallery=false, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, default_tab=, max_items_to_display_top=3, allow_videos=false, storytools_name=, stream_id=, max_items_to_display=15, comments_period=14, storytools=none}, in_url_headline=maryland-man-charged-with-murder-after-fatal-stabbing-in-dc, content_category=Cops-Courts, show_comments=true, section={subsection=public-safety, section=local}, show_ads=true, authors=Justin Wm. A Maryland man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after stabbing a man to death in D.C. last month, police said.

On March 24 at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE for the report of a stabbing, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 31-year-old Derrick Wright of Upper Marlboro suffering from a stab wound, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 33 year-old Larry Dominique Brown of District Heights in connection with the stabbing, and he was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

No information about the motive or circumstances of the killing was immediately available. By Justin Wm. Moyer 