A Maryland man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday after stabbing a man to death in D.C. last month, police said.

On March 24 at around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE for the report of a stabbing, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 31-year-old Derrick Wright of Upper Marlboro suffering from a stab wound, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 33 year-old Larry Dominique Brown of District Heights in connection with the stabbing, and he was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

No information about the motive or circumstances of the killing was immediately available.

