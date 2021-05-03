On Monday, police said an autopsy showed the cause of death was inflicted head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Rodriquez Holeman of Fort Washington, the baby’s 31-year-old father, was charged with second degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and additional charges, according to police. Police said Holeman admitted to shaking the baby.
They asked anyone with further information contact them at 301-516-2512.
There have been 49 homicides in Prince George’s County so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post.