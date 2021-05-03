A Maryland man was charged with murder after the death of his 2-month-old son last month was ruled a homicide, authorities said Monday.

On April 23, emergency responders received a report of an unresponsive child in the 8000 block of Murray Hill Road in Fort Washington, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They transported Rodriquez Holeman Jr. to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Monday, police said an autopsy showed the cause of death was inflicted head trauma with blunt force injury to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Rodriquez Holeman of Fort Washington, the baby’s 31-year-old father, was charged with second degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death and additional charges, according to police. Police said Holeman admitted to shaking the baby.

They asked anyone with further information contact them at 301-516-2512.

There have been 49 homicides in Prince George’s County so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post.