Wilson was arrested after a member of Ienzi’s family matched him to a suspect caught fleeing the scene on neighbors’ home surveillance video. He is now in police custody.

This is the second time this year that the Wilson has found himself behind bars. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court to a charge of theft of less than $25,000. He also was charged with credit card and identity theft.

Wilson was placed in custody while awaiting sentencing, according to online court records. But in April, he filed an emergency motion for release “due to immediate threat posed by covid-19 pandemic,” according to court records. That motion was granted at an April 30 hearing, according to records. An unsecured bond of $5,000 was set, and the sentencing hearing was postponed until November.

So Wilson walked free — for about three months, until he was accused of stabbing Ienzi to death.

His case marks the second time in recent weeks that a Washington-area inmate, released due to coronavirus concerns, has been accused of committing another crime. In Virginia, Alexandria police said this month that a rape suspect released from jail over fear of the virus went on to kill the woman who had accused him.

The virus has swept through America’s jails, which — as necessarily confined spaces — do not easily lend themselves to social distancing and other health and safety measures. In response, civil liberties advocates have argued that inmates should be released in large numbers to avoid their possible infection and death.

On the day of Ienzi’s death, a family member who had been sleeping in an upstairs bedroom awoke in the late morning to loud noises and the sound of Ienzi screaming. She headed downstairs and saw Ienzi struggling with an unknown man who was wielding a knife.

The man with the knife fled the scene. The relative ran back upstairs, called 911 and was able to give a description of Ienzi’s attacker to police who arrived on the scene around 11:34 a.m.

Ienzi, who had been stabbed multiple times, was transported to a hospital, where he died of his wounds. Another family member, after reviewing neighbors’ surveillance footage, identified the man running away from the home as Wilson. The relative said he knew Wilson, and that Wilson had visited Ienzi’s home three or four weeks before the murder.