A Maryland man was charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County last year, authorities said Wednesday.

On May 31, 2016, at about 9 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Kayak Avenue in Capitol Heights for the report of a shooting, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. They found Daryl Antjuan Walker, 23, of Capitol Heights, suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Reginald Clayburn, 30, of Capitol Heights, who was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing. The shooting was related to an ongoing dispute, according to police, and Clayburn is being held without bond.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 301-772-4925.